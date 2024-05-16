Nolte: Corrupt Jake Tapper Is Better for Trump than the Corrupt Debate Commission

After more than three years of historic catastrophes (Afghanistan, inflation, wide-open border), His Fraudulency Joe Biden might have finally done our country a favor by killing off the repulsive Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD).

On Tuesday, the corporate media were telling us how certain Biden was that he was winning the 2024 presidential election. On Wednesday, Biden proved that a lie with a desperate attempt to unfreeze the race by accepting an offer from far-left CNN to host an early debate with former President Donald Trump on June 27.

If that wasn’t desperate enough, Biden also told the CPD to shove it; he’s going with CNN instead of them.

This is not only glorious; it is long overdue. I would much prefer the far-left super PAC we call CNNLOL host a presidential debate. In the immortal words of Ricky Ricardo, allow me to ‘splain…

Yes, those who pay attention know the CPD has rigged its oh-so-respected debates for decades in favor of the Democrat presidential candidate. Nevertheless, the CPD still carries an unearned imprimatur of legitimacy with too much of the public. In turn, this unearned legitimacy legitimizes the tripwires the CPD’s left-wing moderators set up for Republicans.

CNNLOL enjoys nothing of the sort, nor does proposed moderator Jake “The Election Meddler” Tapper.

Everyone knows that … This is CNN…

As far as Tapper, everyone knows he long ago whored out his credibility to the far-left, including the Campus Hitler Youth …

Everyone knows he’s a pompous serial liar, hypocrite, and conspiracy theorist, a fake news anchor who bragged about refusing to book on his basement-rated show those who questioned the 2020 election , even after he spent years questioning the 2016 election with his Russia Collusion Hoax.

Everyone knows Tapper is such a fraud, such a partisan, he refuses to host those on the political right he sees as dishonest, even as proven serial liar Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) is a regular.

Everyone knows Tapper hates Donald Trump so much that as a means to humiliate the former President, twice now, Tapper has devoted much of his basement-rated show to the subject of Trump’s penis.

Everyone knows Tapper once described Trump’s presidency as a “disaster.”

In other words, there is no sheen of respectability or professionalism around Jake Tapper. Everyone knows he will rig the debate in favor of Biden. Everyone knows Tapper isn’t interested in truth or fairness. Everyone knows he’s especially not interested in helping the American people make an informed decision. The only thing Jake Tapper is interested in is wealth and status, and that means everyone knows he will do everything he can to ensure Trump loses the debate.

Ironically, that helps Trump. If the former president loses the June 27 debate, everyone will know it was rigged. If he wins the debate, the public will be impressed at how he overcame a moderator so bitter, partisan, grasping, and dishonest that he’s obsessed with Trump’s penis.

