Biden: I’ll Do Gun Control in 2nd Term, Idea ‘Liberty Is Watered with the Blood of Patriots,’ Is ‘Bunch of Crap’

During an interview with the “SmartLess” podcast that was recorded on March 28 and released on Monday, President Joe Biden stated that he will “make sure that we do something about gun violence in this country” in his second term, the 2nd Amendment isn’t an absolute and remarked, “this — the [tree of] liberty is watered with the blood of patriots, I mean, that’s a bunch of crap.”

In response to a question on what issues he thinks people should focus on, Biden said, “I think they should be focused on a couple of things: Number one, we’re going to, in a second term, God willing, we’re going to make sure that we do something about gun violence in this country. The idea that we allow assault weapons to be sold with magazines with 100 rounds is just bizarre.”

Biden added that Democrats didn’t say they wanted to take people’s guns away, and “The 2nd Amendment, which I, when I taught law school — the 2nd Amendment wasn’t absolute ever. You weren’t able to have a cannon when you were — this — the [tree of] liberty is watered with the blood of patriots, I mean, that’s a bunch of crap.”

