Maher: Republicans Are ‘Natural-Born Cultists,’ Trump Is the ‘American Caesar’

Comedian Bill Maher said Monday on CNN’s “AC360” that Republicans were “natural-born cultists” and former President Donald Trump is their “American Caesar.”

Maher said, “The Republican Party is unrecognizable especially the congresspeople. They’re just there to do performative nonsense.”

He continued, “People like Marjorie Taylor Greene, real mental midgets that they are not interested in legislation. They don’t know how it works. They’re not really interested in improving the country. They are just interested, as you said, in owning the libs, making liberals cry the tears and getting revenge, and also their cultish. They are natural-born cultists.”

He added, “They fall in line behind their candidate and now they’ve found a candidate who is a cult leader. So, that quality of falling in line is very dangerous now because it’s sort of in their nature.”

Maher concluded, “I have been using this phrase, slow-moving coup since before Trump was elected the first time, before he even got elected, I said this is a slow-moving coup. I watch these dominos fall one-by-one, the signs of a country that is moving into a different realm. And it’s happened in many other countries, famously Roman was republic then it was a dictatorship under Julius Caesar. And I see this American Caesar slowly taking us down this road.”

