WATCH: Crowd Gathers for Donald Trump’s Historic Rally in the Bronx

Crowds are gathering for former President Donald Trump’s rally in the Bronx — a Democrat stronghold as Trump sticks to his word in making a heavy play for traditionally blue areas in the 2024 election cycle.

“President Trump is going to speak directly to locals in the Bronx, in the borough, about how their lives have worsened under Joe Biden’s policies, particularly ‘Bidenomics,’ which has led to the highest inflation in a generation,” Trump campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said in a statement to Spectrum News NY1 ahead of Trump taking the stage in Crotona Park.

Videos are emerging on social media, showing crowds gathering ahead of the former president’s big speech. Some supporters were lined up to see Trump seven hours before the big event.

South Bronx- Despite heavy rains this morning, Trump supporters have been out here lined up since as early as 8am for Trump’s rally which starts tonight at 6. Many of them are drenched from the rain but in good spirits for tonight’s rally. pic.twitter.com/msEuw5NXep — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) May 23, 2024

Bronx is Ready for President Trump! pic.twitter.com/YuCCLZlrMq — Gavin Mario Wax 🇺🇸 🗽🍊 (@GavinWax) May 23, 2024

Outside the Trump Rally 5 hours before the Rally in The South Bronx pic.twitter.com/8YbqKPyy4d — kevin smith (@kevin_smith45) May 23, 2024

Da Bronx Is Rock With Trump!🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/TNkpzk6Bmk — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) May 23, 2024

The South Bronx is showing up for President Trump! Crazy enthusiasm!! They love Trump! pic.twitter.com/UkfOEsMEzt — Daniel Baldwin (@baldwin_daniel_) May 23, 2024

Trump also shared a video of voters explaining why they support the former president, writing, “THANK YOU—SEE YOU TONIGHT AT 6:00PM EASTERN!”

The rally follows Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) — clearly disturbed by Trump’s presence in her home state — admitting that Democrats are engaging in lawfare against Trump to keep him off the campaign trail.

“New York City is blue. Brooklyn is blue. Queens is blue. The Bronx is blue, and he’s got nowhere to go, so he has decided to come to the South Bronx,” she said.

“He is broke. He needs to pay the legal funds and busing people and to get those donations so he can funnel them to his legal fees is kind of his business right now,” she claimed, ignoring the fact that Trump has said, for months, that he would make a play for Democrat strongholds.

In May, Trump attracted a crowd of roughly 100,000 at his rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, as well.