Fetterman: ‘Paid’ College Protests Hurting Peace by Convincing Hamas They Won PR War

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) stated that the protests on college campuses are “actually working against peace in Gaza and Hamas is convinced that they’ve won the PR war and they keep seeing all these kinds of protests across the nation on these campuses,” and that the protests aren’t really grassroots, they’re “paid kinds of agitation.”

Fetterman said, “I’m not even sure what they’re really protesting about. If you ask them, they’re not really sure, they can’t — and now they’re not talking about ceasefires anymore. And now they’re talking about divesting and harming Israel. And that, it’s crazy. And they really just broke the mold yesterday when they were now — they had protesters at Auschwitz yesterday…how much more tasteless and disgusting [could that] be?”

He added that the protests are “actually working against peace in Gaza and Hamas is convinced that they’ve won the PR war and they keep seeing all these kinds of protests across the nation on these campuses, and it’s not helpful, but it’s actually — it works against peace, I think.”

Host Bret Baier then asked, “Does it bother you that some of the people funding some of these protests are also some of the president’s biggest donors?”

Fetterman responded, “I don’t really care who’s funding it. It’s just like, [Jewish Voices for Peace] and the other ones, they try to pretend that they’re like some…grassroots kind of thing. And it’s not. They’re paid. And I have said this, I don’t care if you’re a protester, paid or not, if you’ve got to protest anything, you should be protesting against Hamas and demanding that they take the ceasefire or they can just send all these hostages back home. … They’ve been showing up at my office in Philadelphia back in, I think, October, and it’s not grassroots. It’s just paid kinds of agitation.”

