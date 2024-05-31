Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 547: Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow on the Trump Verdict

Breitbart Editor-in-Chief and bestselling author Alex Marlow joins host Mike Slater to discuss the fallout from yesterday’s Trump trial verdict. What impact will this have on the November election? The Democrats are now labeling Trump a “convicted felon.” Will this put off voters from supporting Trump or will the political weaponization of our judicial system backfire on the Democrats? Alex explores these questions and more.

Alex’s latest book, Breaking Biden: Exposing the Hidden Forces and Secret Money Machine Behind Joe Biden, His Family, and His Administration, is available in hardcover, eBook, and audiobook read by the author himself. His first bestseller, Breaking the News, has been re-released in an updated paperback for the 2024 election year.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.