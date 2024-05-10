Carville: Biden Listening to ‘Ivy League’ on Economy, Not Reality, Young People Have ‘No Hope of Buying a House’

On Thursday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Cuomo,” Democratic strategist James Carville said that President Joe Biden is listening to “a bunch of Ivy League economists, academic types that are going in and saying, sir, this is the best economy we’ve had since 1969, you have to go out and promote it.” But “that’s not the world people are living in.” And that while the economy is good for savers, “if you’re 26 years old, you have no hope of buying a house, of educating children, you’re probably living in the basement with your sister in your mother and daddy’s house.”

Carville said, “Well, let me join the head-scratching. I think — I don’t think — if people don’t feel like they’re in a good economy, you can’t convince them. And I think there [are] a bunch of Ivy League economists, academic types that are going in and saying, sir, this is the best economy we’ve had since 1969, you have to go out and promote it. And they don’t — that’s not the world people are living in. And, at some point, Chris, baseball, you’ve got to let the ball come to you. You can’t charge the ball. And I agree with the critics that this is not the proper messaging, that you should say these are things we’re doing to deal with costs of living.”

He added, “[T]here is good news, but you’ve got to let — you have to let it seep through. And the truth of the matter is, Chris, in my view, this is an economy that’s pretty good for savers, for people like myself that don’t have a mortgage, that are net savers. But if you’re 26 years old, you have no hope of buying a house, of educating children, you’re probably living in the basement with your sister in your mother and daddy’s house. And when President Biden tells how good the economy is, your reaction is, what’s that guy talking about?”

