At Least 45 Shot During Weekend in Mayor Johnson’s Chicago

At least 45 people were shot, one fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reported the one fatal shooting occurred Saturday about 11: 30 p.m. There was an argument and two of the people involved pulled a gun and opened fire. Two men–one 50 years old and the other 44 years old–were shot, as well as a 27-year-old woman.

The 44-year-old was holding a handgun but dropped it after being shot. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Breitbart News reported at least 21 people were shot during the weekend of May 10-12, 2024, and three of those shooting victims succumbed to their wounds.

In Chicago, as in all of Illinois, residents must get a Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card in order to legally own a gun. The process for getting the card involves an in-depth background check by the Illinois State Police.

Other regulations in effect in Chicago include the statewide “assault weapons” and “high capacity” magazine ban, a 72-hour waiting period on gun purchases, a red flag law, and more. Moreover, Cook County, where Chicago is located, has its own “assault weapons” ban.

Despite all the gun control, the Sun-Times pointed out that 170 people have been killed in Chicago since January 1, 2024.

