Tester: Biden Should Stop Blocking Israel Aid Congress Passed

While speaking to CNN Chief Congressional Correspondent on Thursday, Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) stated that President Joe Biden should not restrict arms to Israel as the administration is doing with a pause of a weapons shipment, a move President Joe Biden threatened to ramp up if Israel goes into Rafah’s population centers during an interview with CNN on Wednesday because Congress passed Israel aid with the intention of providing these weapons and Biden shouldn’t block that.

Raju asked, “Are you comfortable with the President holding shipment to Israel –?”

Tester then cut in to say, “No, I think he should release it.”

Raju then asked, “You do? Why?”

Tester answered, “Because Congress passed it, that was their intent. They should release it.”

Tester also said, “Israel needs to be able to protect themselves.”

