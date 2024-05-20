CNN’s Tapper: Defense Scored ‘Stunning’ Revelation that Michael Cohen Stole Money from Trump Organization

CNN anchor Jake Tapper said Monday on his network’s coverage of former President Donald Trump’s business record trial that defense lawyer Todd Blanche’s cross-examination of witness Michael Cohen over stolen money was “stunning.”

Partial transcript as follows:

TAPPER: It’s, it’s fascinating stuff. And I have to say, I’m still kind of reeling from the revelation that Michael Cohen stole money from the Trump Organization and that wasn’t, at least to my knowledge, that the prosecution didn’t get that– get that out earlier. Because it’s not as though, the prosecution is going to be helped by further evidence that Michael Cohen is a shady character. I mean, let’s, I’ll get to the newest stuff in a second, but, like, I mean, what’s this? You, what’s your reaction to that news? Because that was just kind of stunning.

LAURA COATES: I’m shocked that we are hearing it for the first time on day three of cross-examination of Michael Cohen, that the prosecution did not take the sting out, did not front it because it goes to the heart of the actual case. It’s not just about establishing him as a liar. They’ve done that. The prosecution front did that. We knew that he has convictions. But going to the heart of what you were telling your employer about, what money you were owed and the extent of it. We’re talking about $420,000–

TAPPER: This isn’t like 15 bucks–

COATES: Not 15 bucks. And we I mean, if you if you go to the table, you can break down what was already know. We’ve known about what the breakdown of the money is $130,000 to Daniels and her attorney. You’ve got $50,000. That’s. This is important here. This was mentioned today that he only gave Red Finch $20,000. And he handed them in a brown paper bag. By the way, just thinking about what that is.

TAPPER: And just one quick note, Red Finch, is this political organization that apparently, according to Michael Cohen, help them goose these bogus, internet polls about which candidate is in the lead, etc., etc. and also, according to Lanny Davis, provided adoring fans for Trump’s announcement of his candidacy in June 2015.