‘It’s Their Super Bowl’: Tuberville Calls NY Trial ‘Witch Hunt,’ ‘Planned Since He Decided to Run for President’

Fresh off of his appearance in New York City alongside former President Donald Trump on Monday, Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) criticized New York prosecutors for what he deemed a “witch hunt” against the former president.

According to Alabama’s senior U.S. Senator, the jurors looked “bored” during the prosecution’s star witness Michael Cohen’s testimony. He also said the number of assistant district attorneys in the courtroom suggested the trial was “their Super Bowl.”

“Yeah, I went up there to support a friend, Donald Trump, and a true American, and I hope it’s going to be the next president,” Tuberville said in an interview Wednesday that aired on Mobile, AL radio FM Talk 106.5. “It’s obviously a witch hunt. We know that. You know, they had 20 assistant district attorneys in there. It’s their Super Bowl — going after the guy that they all want to bring down to get a notch in their gun. This has been planned since he decided to run for president.”

“And, of course, they want to make it as tough on President Trump as they could,” he continued. “They never used ‘President Trump’ as when they addressed him. They call him ‘Mr. Trump.’ And, you know, he’s so disliked by the left. This is not going to work. I sat there and watched the jurors, and there was 15 — three alternates, half women, half men. And, you know, they look very uninterested. There’s no way they’re going to get all of them to agree that this liar that’s Michael Cohen has any credibility at all. You know, he’s been in jail for lying.”

“So, that being said, I went up and, you know, he’s got a gag order on him,” Tuberville added. “And I went up to go out and speak on his behalf. He can’t speak like the rest of us can. You saw more go yesterday and trying to bring out the truth of really what’s going on. So — spent all day with the president, had lunch with him, had breakfast with him. You know, he’s obviously, you know, chomping at the bits to get out there and campaign every day. But it is what it is. You have to go through the system, and the truth will prevail. And as we get through this one, obviously, he’s got a couple more he’s got to look at down the way, but I don’t think those will really make it to the court.”

