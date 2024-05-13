Sen. J.D. Vance Joins Donald Trump in Manhattan Court

Republican Sen. J.D. Vance (OH) joined former President Donald Trump in court in Manhattan on Monday for his business records case, live-posting during the trial in defense of Trump and attacking Michael Cohen, the prosecution’s star witness and a convicted felon.

Vance posted:

At Trump trial today. Some observations: 1) we started in Trump Tower with a beautiful view of Central Park. Then you come to a dingy court house with people like Alvin Bragg. They prevent his supporters from getting too close to the court house, and they prevent his friends from standing too close to him. The president is expected to sit here for six weeks to listen to the Michael Cohens of the world. I’m now convinced the main goal of this trial is psychological torture. But Trump is in great spirits. 2) we’ve seen a couple mask wearers. @TTuberville turns to me and says “looks like we forgot our masks.” 3) I saw a media report a few days ago that Trump looked like he was falling asleep or bored or something. The obvious narrative they’re trying to sell is “yeah Biden is mentally unfit but this other guy is bad too.” It’s an absurd narrative. I’m 39 years old and I’ve been here for 26 minutes and I’m about to fall asleep, 4) Cohen can’t remember how old his son is or how old he was when he started to work for Trump but I’m sure he remembers extremely small details from years ago!

Senators JD Vance and Tommy Tuberville join Trump at court today in NYC. pic.twitter.com/jXntAgox1p — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) May 13, 2024

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) and Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) were also present.

Last week, Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) accompanied Trump to court, and later appeared in interviews defending Trump.

Trump has been gagged from commenting on witnesses, jurors, and prosecutors — aside from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) — and their staff and families, as well as Judge Juan Merchan’s family.

While Trump has been gagged from commenting on Cohen, Cohen has regularly attacked Trump from social media accounts.

The show of support for Trump also comes as he whittles down his list of possible vice presidential picks.

Over the weekend, Axios reported that former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley was under active consideration for vice president, only for Trump to swiftly bat down the report on Truth Social. Axios quickly updated its report.

Vance, a staunch Trump defender and ally, could be a potential vice presidential contender, though Trump’s campaign cautioned against speculation, saying that only Trump could rule someone in or out.

Only President Trump will rule a contender for Vice President in or out, and anyone claiming to know who he will choose is lying. https://t.co/cnK0e5E6jI — Karoline Leavitt (@kleavittnh) May 11, 2024

