Dimon: ‘Green Economy’ Is Inflationary

During an interview with Bloomberg on Thursday, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon stated that he sees “a lot of inflationary forces in front of us” including “the green economy, the remilitarization of the world, the infrastructure requirements, the restructuring of trade, fiscal deficits.”

Dimon said, “We’ve had good, healthy markets for quite a while. They’re kind of predicting a soft landing…that’s all good. It doesn’t tell you what the future’s going to be. I can point to a lot of times in history where that was true and the next year it wasn’t true. And so, we’ll see. I don’t pay as much attention to monthly numbers as most people do.”

He added, “I’m a little more worried about it. We’ve had very big fiscal deficits and I think the underlying inflation may not go away the way people expect it to. And I look at the future, like a lot of things we look at are kind of inflationary, the green economy, the remilitarization of the world, the infrastructure requirements, the restructuring of trade, fiscal deficits. So, I think there are a lot of inflationary forces in front of us that may keep it a little bit higher than people expect.”

