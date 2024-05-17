Van Jones: Young Black Men Haven’t Seen Crime, Policing Addressed How They Wanted Under Biden

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” CNN Senior Political Commentator and former Obama Adviser Van Jones discussed President Joe Biden’s upcoming commencement speech at Morehouse College and stated that the people he’ll be speaking to think “their issues when it comes to police reform, when it comes to violence in the streets, have not been given the force they expected.”

Jones said, “He’s speaking to the next generation of leadership in our community, but he’s got to understand, people are hurting and uncertain. They’re struggling and juggling and these young people really do not have a great deal of faith right now in the Democratic Party, he cannot just give a generalized message. African American men in particular feel — these young men feel they have not been talked to directly, that their issues when it comes to police reform, when it comes to violence in the streets, have not been given the force they expected. So, he’s got a skeptical audience. He’s got to win them over, he’s got to talk to them directly, what is he going to do for them in the future going forward and why does he need their help now. If he does that, I think it’s going to go well, if he gives a big pie-in-the-sky speech just talking about Donald Trump, I don’t think it’s going to work.”

