Jasmine Crockett on Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘A Hit Dog Hollered’

Representative Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) said Sunday on MSNBC’s “Velshi” that a “hit dog hollered” when Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) took a jab at her during a House Oversight Committee hearing earlier this week.

Crockett said, “I was so frustrated. We are always told that we are supposed to play within the systems and let the systems work. This is yet another example of, when it comes down to seeking justice for someone that looks like me, it is like the system doesn’t really know what that looks like. And so absolutely, she was what we call engaging in personalities and therefore, her words were to be stricken and therefore she was to be kicked out of committee for the rest of the evening. But instead, that is not with the chairman did. The idea that I should just sit there and pretend that I’m on the plantation and that we are not both duly elected members of Congress and I’m supposed to just take it. I did not launch back with another personal attack against her. I asked for clarification and a hit dog hollered.”

She continued, “I also took this as an opportunity to again flex on MAGA and let them know that I will always be smarter than you and you can call me a DEI hire all you want to and launch all of the continuous insults that you want to against me but she is no match for me when it comes to intellect.”

Crockett added, “I refuse to be somebody’s doormat. And anybody suggesting that I should, I need you to look in the mirror and maybe check yourself if you believe it is okay for her to say whatever she wants to say to me and the role that I’m supposed to play is one that says, ‘Oh, okay, I know she didn’t really mean it or it wasn’t really that bad or it’s more important that I just sit here and be docile.’ That is not who I’m going to be.”

