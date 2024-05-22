Netanyahu: I’m Glad to See Push to Sanction ICC for Encouraging Use of Human Shields

On Tuesday’s broadcast of ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised President Joe Biden’s denunciation of the ICC arrest warrant against him and the push to sanction the ICC over their “terrible singling out of Israel” that will encourage the use of human shields by terrorist groups.

Netanyahu said, “These are fallacious charges. I think that they cast a terrible stain on the ICC. But I think serious countries are not taking them seriously. And I was very glad to see that President Biden called them outrageous, as did many leaders, bipartisan support across the United States, and people are now putting a bill in Congress, a bipartisan bill, to put sanctions on the ICC prosecutor for doing such a terrible singling out of Israel, really, really a distortion and a travesty of justice.”

He added, “[I]f democracies are now faced with a situation that, after taking incredible efforts to get [people] out of harm’s way, to supply humanitarian aid on a vast scale, if they’re told then they’re hauled into the dock because the terrorists who are fighting them are using civilians as human shields, then others will do it again, and every democracy will be pulled into the dock. We’re first, you’re next.”

