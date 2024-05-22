Ocasio-Cortez: Trump Is ‘Stuck in Court’ So He Can’t Campaign Anywhere But Blue New York

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “All In” that former President Donald Trump was rallying in the Bronx this week due to being “stuck in court” in Manhattan at his business records trial.

Host Chris Hayes said, “What do you think about a big Donald Trump rally in the Bronx?”

Ocasio-Cortez said, “As you mentioned earlier, this guy is stuck in court and let’s be very clear about the fact that he is stuck in court over hush money payments in order to quiet the story about him having sex with Stormy Daniels in the lead up to the election.”

She continued, “I think because he is stuck on so many charges around fraud and these payments, he is stuck in a pretty tight radius of where he can go.”

She added, “New York City is blue. Brooklyn is blue. Queens is blue. The Bronx is blue and he’s got nowhere to go, so he has decided to come to the south Bronx. He is broke. He needs to pay the legal funds and busing people and to get those donations so he can funnel them to his legal fees is kind of his business right now.”

