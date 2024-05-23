Biden Co-Chair: Letting States Decide Abortion Like Letting Them Decide Slavery, Biden Doesn’t Believe in Restrictions

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Biden Campaign Co-Chair Mitch Landrieu stated that President Joe Biden “trusts the women of America to make decisions about their reproductive health to them and Donald Trump wants to return it to the states, which, by the way, is the same legal argument they used to let slavery hang around for a long period of time.”

Landrieu stated that Louisiana’s abortion pill bill “proves the case that President Biden has made that he trusts the women of America to make decisions about their reproductive health to them and Donald Trump wants to return it to the states, which, by the way, is the same legal argument they used to let slavery hang around for a long period of time. And because it’s going back to the states, as a consequence of Donald Trump appointing three Supreme Court justices, states like Idaho, states like Ohio, states like Florida, states like Texas, and now Louisiana have gotten as restrictive as they possibly can.”

He added, “The President trusts women, Donald Trump evidently trusts legislators and sheriff’s deputies more than they do women about their own reproductive health. And I think the American people are clearly on the side of the President and vice president’s view here.”

