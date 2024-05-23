Blackburn: ‘Our Allies Do Not Know if They Can Depend on Us and Our Enemies No Longer Fear Us’

Wednesday, during an appearance on Fox Business Network’s “The Evening Edit,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) blasted the Biden administration for sending mixed messages about its allegiance to Israel.

According to Blackburn, the “schizophrenic” rhetoric from the Biden administration has diminished confidence in the United States around the globe.

“Senator, then we have the question of what we’re doing with Israel, with our longest ally in the Middle East and the day after President Biden spoke at the Holocaust Memorial, saying that his commitment to Israel was ‘iron-clad,’ he announced that he was stopping shipments of some armaments that they desperately need to continue their attack against Hamas,” FBN fill-in host David Asman said.

“Yes, indeed, you know, it’s kind of schizophrenic, isn’t it?” she said. “And you never know what you’re going to get out of Joe Biden and out of this administration, because they contradict themselves regularly.”

“So Senator Cruz is right about this in his comment to Blinken because our allies do not know if they can depend on us and our enemies no longer fear us because they think this is such a stupid way to do foreign policy because push them as far as you can push them and see what they’ll do because they know Joe Biden continues to move red lines and Joe Biden is not going to lift a finger to hold them to account,” she added.

