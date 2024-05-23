Tuberville: Democrats ‘Know Now that They’re in Trouble at the Ballot Box’

Thursday, during an appearance on FBN’s “Mornings with Maria,” Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) reacted to a Fox News report that suspects in a breach at Quantico in Virginia came across the U.S.-Mexico border.

Tuberville said the breach was evidence the world was “dangerous,” and Democrats knew they were in “trouble” headed into the November election.

“Senator, I want to know who’s tracking all these people crossing the border. But let me begin with the breaking news of the morning,” host Maria Bartiromo said. “Fox has just confirmed with the White House that one of the two men who tried to breach the Quantico military base in Virginia actually came into this country through the wide open border in San Diego. Your reaction.”

“Welcome to our new world, Maria,” Tuberville replied. “We’re going to see this time after time because it’s so many people come here, we have not vetted them, we don’t know who they are and as you said this is just down the road at Quantico, trying to get into one of our military bases. We live in a dangerous world, but we’ve created not we, the Democrats, they have created this scenario, they know now that they’re in trouble at the ballot box and they’re trying to do everything they possibly can to get the American people to think that, hey, the Democrats didn’t do this. Republicans did this with this new bill that Schumer is putting back on the floor.”

“But again, we live in a dangerous world, it’s not going to get any better,” he added. “The only way we can change it is to have a new White House, a new group in the White House is going to change the scenario and the direction is country’s going in terms of open borders.”

