Jeffries Calls SCOTUS Justices ‘MAGA Extremists’; Says Congress Must Get High Court ‘Under Control’

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said Friday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that the “MAGA extremists” on the Supreme Court must be controlled with a “legislative effort to implement an ethical code of conduct.”

Jeffries said, “This is part of the challenge that we confront with the runaway Supreme Court that appears to want to conduct itself as if the Judiciary is above the law. For years, members of Congress in both the House and the Senate have indicated that it’s time for the Supreme Court to have an ethical code of conduct that is enforceable.”

He continued, “Last year, Chief Justice Roberts did implement a code of conduct, but it appears to be voluntary and is being ignored. And so, as a result of that, the first opportunity that we have in the Congress, I believe we need to have a real conversation about a legislative effort to implement an ethical code of conduct on the Supreme Court that is enforceable. They are the only branch of government currently that can operate with impunity.”

Jeffries added, “Congress has an ethical code of conduct enforceable under law. The executive branch has an ethical code of conduct enforceable under law. We’ve got to get the MAGA extremists on the Supreme Court under control.”

