Rick Scott: ‘We’ve Got a Federal Government that Does Not Represent America Anymore’

During an appearance on FBN’s “Mornings with Maria,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) addressed his bid to replace outgoing Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

Scott said it was his goal to reform the federal government, which he claimed no longer represented the American people.

“You are bidding to replace Mitch McConnell as Senate GOP leader,” “Mornings with Maria” fill-in host Cheryl Casone said. “You say, you quote, ‘believe the hour is later than it seems for our country,’ and that we need a fresh new approach because the old way is not working. Tell us more.”

“But first off, my job will be to fight like hell to defeat the idea — ideology, the policies of the radical left,” Scott replied. “They’re clearly destroying this country. Almost $35 trillion worth of debt, a border wide open, a foreign policy that’s a disaster. We’ve got a federal government that does not represent America anymore. And we’ve got to make sure we have Republican leadership and Republicans in D.C. that represent Republicans around the country. I’m a business turnaround guy who turned around businesses. I became governor of Florida when we were in financial distress. We have to turn this country around, and I’m going to fight like hell to do it.”

“And I’m going to make sure I’m a partner with Donald Trump,” he added. “He’s going to be our next president. And we’re going to take his policies and change the direction in this country for the better for every family. You looked at that — you looked at what he did yesterday in the Bronx. That’s what we represent, working people that want this country to get back to where it was when they grew up.”

