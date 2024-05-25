Dem Rep. Crockett: ‘Militarization of Law Enforcement on Campuses’ Gives Us a Chance to Pass Our Policing Bill

On Friday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power,” Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) stated that “there’s definitely an opportunity” to pass the Democratic policing bill, “specifically right now, as we’ve seen the militarization of law enforcement on campuses.”

Co-host Joe Mathieu asked, “[I]s this Congress able to pass, this time around, the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, or has that opportunity passed?”

Crockett answered, “I definitely don’t think that the opportunity has passed. But, as you know, this has been the most dysfunctional and unproductive Congress in the history of modern-day congresses. And I think, by the time we’re done, we will determine that it’s been the most unproductive ever. Nevertheless, I think that there’s definitely an opportunity, specifically right now, as we’ve seen the militarization of law enforcement on campuses. I think that now this has gone from being just Black Lives Matter, but it’s a larger thing that more people can get around, because one of the things that this legislation does is it does minimize the use of these weapons of war as it relates to our local law enforcement. Another thing that it does, as we’ve seen images of students on campuses, is it requires that there be a national registry. So, if there is any excessive force or use of force incidents that have taken place, not only would there be a national registry, but also, there would be a breakdown on the racial makeup of who it was that was at the hands of it. So, I think that this is actually a very opportune time to do this. But I don’t have the highest hopes for this House.”

