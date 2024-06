Whoopi Goldberg Closes ‘The View’ Chanting ‘Guilty’ 34 Times

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg closed Friday’s broadcast of ABC’s “The View” by saying the word “guilty” exactly 34 times, one for each charge former President Donald Trump was convicted of in the New York business record trail.

Goldbreg said, “Welcome back. we only have 34 seconds left. So to recap, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty. Have a great day, everyone! Take a little time to joy the view.”