FBI Director Kash Patel announced on Wednesday the arrest of two individuals on charges of operating an international child exploitation network.

“Working with @TheJusticeDept @AGPamBondi, I can now report the FBI and our partners have arrested two individuals on charges of operating an international child exploitation enterprise,” Patel announced, describing this as a “significant case in our renewed mission to crack down on child sexual exploitation and abuse — heinous crimes that no child or parent should ever be faced with.”

Patel said they believe that the individuals who have been arrested and charged are leaders “within a violent online network known as 764, which often targets minors.”

“They will now face justice,” Patel continued, thanking everyone who assisted in the arrest. Patel reiterated that the FBI under the leadership of himself and the Trump administration “will never stop working to pursue, find, and bring to justice those who harm innocent children.”

A post from the Justice Department further details the arrest of the two individuals — Leonidas Varagiannis and Prasan Nepal. Varagiannis is a citizen of the United States but resides in Thessaloniki, Greece. He is also known as War and was arrested in Greece on April 29. Nepal, also known as Trippy, lives in North Carolina and was arrested on April 22. The Justice Department confirmed that both are connected to the “nihilistic violent extremist (NVE) network known as 764.”

Per the press release:

According to the affidavit unsealed today in the District of Columbia, 764 is a violent online network that seeks to destroy civilized society through the corruption and exploitation of vulnerable populations, which often include minors. The 764 network’s accelerationist goals include social unrest and the downfall of the current world order, including the U.S. Government.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement that the two arrested are “accused of orchestrating one of the most heinous online child exploitation enterprises we have ever encountered — a network built on terror, abuse, and the deliberate targeting of children.”

“We will find those who exploit and abuse children, prosecute them, and dismantle every part of their operation,” she added.