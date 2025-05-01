A fan fell off the 21-foot-high Clemente Wall at PNC Park during Wednesday night’s game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs.

The fall reportedly occurred after Andrew McCutchen hit “a two-run double in the seventh inning to put the Pirates ahead 4-3, players began waving frantically for medical personnel and pointing to the man, who had fallen onto the warning track,” per the Associated Press.

“The fan was tended to for approximately five minutes by members of both the Pirates and Cubs training staffs as well as PNC personnel before being removed from the field on a cart,” added the AP.

The team said in a statement shortly after the incident that the man was transported to Allegheny General Hospital without giving further details. Pittsburgh Public Safety said on X that the man was in critical condition.

Pirates manager Derek Shelton described watching the man fall, recalling him lying motionless on the field.

“Even though it’s 350 feet away or whatever it is, I mean the fact of how it went down and then laying motionless while the play is going on, I mean Craig saw it, I saw it. We both got out there,” Shelton said. “I think the umpires saw it because of the way it kicked. It’s extremely unfortunate. That’s an understatement.”

Pittsburgh outfielder Andrew McCutchen expressed his condolences on X.

“Truly hate what happened tonight,” McCutchen posted. “Cant help but think about that guy, his family and friends. I pray tonight for him. Let us think about his loved ones and hug our families a little tighter tonight. I hope he pulls thru. May God Bless you all. Good night.”

“I didn’t see anything happen, but I saw (Counsell’s) face when he came out on the field, and I could tell that it was a very scary moment,” Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson said. “All we could do was just pray for a good, strong recovery for him and his family. I have never been part of something like that before, and I hope I am never part of something like that again.

