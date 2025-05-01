WATCH: Democrat Eric Swalwell Stokes 2024 Election Denial

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) is continuing his anti-Trump crusade, stoking 2024 election denial during an appearance on a far-left podcast.

“The enemies allegedly stole U.S. data. The leak came through Elon Musk Starlink,” the host said, asking Swalwell to talk about election integrity in the upcoming elections in 2026 and 2028, given that — she says — people are concerned about the security of the 2024 presidential election.

Immediately, Swalwell played into the fears, rattling on about Elon Musk and suggesting there was malfeasance on his part in the 2024 elections.

“Elon Musk has done nothing in the last five months to make me think that we shouldn’t ask questions about what the hell he was doing in 2024,” Swalwell said.

“And maybe we gave him too much of the benefit of the doubt, you know, after the election, but the way that he’s conducted himself with DOGE, and the way that, you know, he’s exposed us to so many hackers outside, and the way that he’s taken data, you know, from Americans, from our records — whether it’s Social Security or health care records, the only way that we can understand, you know, what the hell Elon Musk has been doing is to be in the majority,” Swalwell continued, explaining that they are just a few seats away from having subpoena power.

WATCH:

The rhetoric from Swalwell — who infamously had a relationship with a Chinese spy known as “Fang Fang” — is nothing new, as the Democrat has continued to criticize President Donald Trump and his administration.

Notably, Swalwell is among those who voted against the Laken Riley Act, asserting that “people are going to be targeted because they’re brown.”

The Hill Senior Political Correspondent Amie Parnes, one of the co-authors of “FIGHT, Inside the Wildest Battle for The White House,” also revealed this year that Swalwell was one of the Democrats that former President Joe Biden was unable to recognize.

“We detail, for instance, Congressman Swalwell, who was there, looking at him. They came face to face at a congressional picnic and the Congressman had to cue Biden as to who he was,” Parnes said. “This was someone who ran against him in 2020. He’s very vocal.”