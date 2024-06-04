Trump Calls Democrat Political Prosecution a ‘Terrible Precedent,’ Like ‘Third-World Countries’

Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday on Newsmax TV’s “Greg Kelly Reports” that the Democrats are making America look like a third-world country by prosecuting him because he was winning in the polls.

Kelly said, “Is it possible that this is a net positive? A lot of money is coming in, a lot of support. Is it a net positive?”

Trump said, “Well, they’re nasty people. They’re crooked as hell. They’re nasty, vicious people. It was a trial that everybody said shouldn’t have been brought, including Bragg didn’t want to bring it. Nobody wanted to bring it until I decided to run and then was beating everybody by a lot, and then was beating Biden by a lot in the polls. But, you know, it’s a very terrible thing. It’s a terrible precedent for our country.”

He continued, “Wouldn’t it be really bad like, as an example, Hillary with the hammering of her cell phones and all of the things she did, but wouldn’t it be terrible to throw the president’s wife and the former secretary of state– think of it, the former secretary of state, but the president, the president’s wife into jail. Wouldn’t that be a terrible thing? But they want to do it. So, you know, it’s like it’s a terrible, terrible path that they’re leading us to. And it’s very possible that it’s gonna have to happen to them.”

Trump added, “This is a bad, bad road that they’re leading us down as a country. This is like the third-world countries. You take a look at this fake trial. I did nothing wrong.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN