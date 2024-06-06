Comer: Hunter Biden Lied to Congress to Protect Joe Biden

During an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Rep. James Comer (R-KY) on Wednesday, House Oversight Committee chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) accused Hunter Biden of lying to Congress.

According to the Kentucky Republican, the younger Biden lied to protect his father, President Joe Biden.

“Congressman, what are you exactly for the viewers accusing Hunter and James Biden of lying about?” host Laura Ingraham asked.

“Well, Hunter Biden committed perjury,” Comer replied. “He lied in these criminal referrals. We backed him up with 60 pages of hard evidence. And if you look at the statements from Hunter Biden’s lawyer and the Democrats in Congress, no one’s disputing that they lied. So, lying to Congress is very serious. What Hunter Biden lied about. Number one, he lied that he had any association with one of his LLCs called Rosemont Seneca Bohai. This was the company that most of his Ukrainian money flowed through, and his Kazakhstani money flowed through that he got the brand-new Porsche all while Joe Biden was vice president.”

“He also lied about that WhatsApp message that he got from Zhao,” he continued. “He said it was another Zhao. But there was evidence that we submitted that showed this text message went on for a long period of time and the next day, he got $100,000 wire and a few days later, he got a $5 million wire. This is the WhatsApp message where he said my father is sitting beside me when he was extorting the money from the Chinese national.”

“Now, why would Hunter Biden lie about that, Laura?” Comer added. “Because he was protecting Joe Biden, Joe Biden was the central figure in the family’s influence peddling ring. We got Jim Biden for lying about his meeting with Tony Bobulinski. He said under oath he never met with Bobulinski. Well, Bobulinski said under oath that they did meet, and he provided text messages to prove they met. And then Hunter Biden testified under oath that that Tony Bobulinski met with Joe Biden. So, we’ve got Jim Biden and Hunter Biden for lying in both instances, they lied to protect Joe Biden, the Big Guy.”

