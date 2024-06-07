Pelosi: Netanyahu Should Not Have Been Invited to Address Congress — ‘This is Wrong’

Representative Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Friday on CNN’s “Inside Politics” that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “absolutely” should not have been invited to address Congress.

Host Dana Bash said, “If you were still speaker, would you have invited him?”

Pelosi said, “No. Absolutely not, absolutely not. I think this is wrong. Frankly, I didn’t approve of his being invited the last time. But the speaker, just on his own, invited him without consulting with the rest of the leadership. And he came and he criticized, President Obama for the masterful work that he had done with the nuclear agreement regarding Iran to stop them from developing a nuclear weapon. And I thought it was completely inappropriate. I feel it’s very sad that he has been invited, but who knows by then why he still be prime minister?”

She added, “I wish that he would be a statesman and do what is right for Israel. We all love Israel. We fought for Israel. October seventh was terrible. Hamas is a terrorist organization. They’re dedicated to the destruction of Israel. The hostages are not free. The people of Gaza are suffering. We need to help them and not have him stand in the way of that for such a long time he being Netanyahu. So I think it’s just I think it’s going to invite more of what we have seen in terms of discontent among our own people about what is happing there. Let’s try to have a two state solution to make peace, in the region, rather than coming, to the Capital to draw protesters.”

