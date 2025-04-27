Nolte: Lying Media Use WHCD to Continue Lying About Their Role in Biden Coverup

The regime media still believe they can gaslight the American people into buying into the blatant lie they had no role in covering up Joe Biden’s painfully obvious cognitive decline, even though this same media were the volunteer infantry in that shameless and shameful cover-up.

Last week, I wrote about why the media’s refusal to reform is a gift. Saturday night was Christmas.

Yes, on Saturday, the irredeemable corporate media used the White House Correspondents Dinner (WHCD) to laughably try to gaslight us with an all-new, bright and shining lie.

As we all recall, the legacy media’s first gaslighting tactic to protect Biden was to tell us that our eyes and ears were lying. No, no, no, no, these lying degenerates assured us, Joe Biden is sharp as a tack. This is the best Biden ever!

For nearly five years, despite numerous pratfalls, speeches about black kids and blonde leg hair, meandering comments, short stairs on Air Force One, and countless public incidents of mumbling, bumbling, crumbling, tumbling, stumbling, and fumbling, over and over again, anyone who dared question Biden’s mental capacity got this…

And this…

Oh, and let us never forget the Orwellian term “cheap fakes” attached to any legitimate video of Joe Biden acting like a Memory Care resident looking for the bathroom with a load already in his pants.

And now we come to my favorite… The VERY week — debate week — before all of Biden’s palace guards and all of Biden’s Trump Haters realized Humpty Dumpty could no longer be put back together with their lies, we got this beauty from CNNLOL:

Fast-forward to Saturday’s annual self-regarding wank-a-thon, and the lying liars are still lying to us, only it’s a new lie: We didn’t know Joe Biden was a vegetable. We were too gullible. Too trusting. The White House fooled us!

Get a load of DEI Hire Kristen Welker…

“President Biden’s decline and its cover-up by the people around him is a reminder that every White House regardless of party is capable of deception… We, myself included, missed a lot of this story and some people trust us less because of it.”

And here’s Axios’ Alex Thompson thanking Jake Tapper for his fearless reporting on Biden’s decline, even though Jake Tapper actively and eagerly participated in the cover-up.

Thompson wins an award and lavishes praise on the moral courage of … this guy:

Now that the regime media can no longer bottleneck the truth through its monopolistic hold on communication that allowed for the memory-holing of its endless sins, this is how it works in the New Media World…

There will be no redemption, no moving on, no accepting of apologies, and no forgiveness without the acknowledgement of sin.

Without confession, there is no absolution, which means we will be throwing the Sharp-As-A-Tack Hoax in their smug faces at every opportunity until the sun dies.

And what happened Saturday night at the WHCD, the furthering of this lie and the corporate media’s blatant, well-documented role in the coverup, only made it worse.

We all watched as this very same group of fake reporters launched a gajillion investigative stories over how President Trump held a water glass and walked down a ramp….

Further, we’re all well aware of the list below and how it continues to grow, right up to the ongoing Maryland Man Hoax…

In closing, I think I speak for every Normal Person in America when I say, Fuck all of you and silver spoon you rode in on.

