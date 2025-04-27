Bernie Sanders: Democrats Lack ‘Vision for the Future’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) that the Democratic Party lacked a vision for the future.

Host Kristen Welker said, “Let’s talk about what you have called your oligarchy, and Alexandria Ocasio Cortez have been criss-crossing the country warning of an oligarchy. Senator you told the New York Times, ‘One of the aspects of this is to get people to get engaged in the political process and run as independents outside of the Democratic Party.’ As someone who twice ran in the Democratic presidential primary are you trying to strengthen the Democratic Party or Senator, are you trying to start a third party?”

Sanders said, we’re not trying to strengthen a third party. We are trying to strengthen the American democracy. Right now it’s extremely low. We are living, Kristen, in the richest country in the history of the world and yet you have one person, Mr. Musk, who owns more wealth than the bottom 53% of American households. That is insane. That is oligarchy on steroids. Meanwhile, we have 60% of our workers living paycheck to paycheck. We have the highest rate of childhood poverty of almost any major nation on earth and we have over 20% of seniors in America living on $15,000 a year or less. What the American people are saying is that they want, and what our tour was about is to say that they want an economy that works for all of us, and not just for Musk and other billionaires.”

He continued, “What Democrats lack right now is a vision for the future. How are we going to provide a decent standard of living for a younger generation where everything being equal will be poorer than their parents? How do we repair a broken heath care system? How do we deal with the corrupt campaign finance system that allows billionaires to control both political parties? Those are some of the issues that need to be discussed and we are going out around the country right now asking people, working people, run for office. You want to run as a Democrat? Great. You want to run as an Independent? That’s great, but you’ve got to get involved in the political process because right now the two-party system is failing the working class of this country.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN