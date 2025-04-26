800 Illegal Aliens Rounded Up in 4-Day Florida ICE Raids

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers and agents teamed up with Florida state police to round up nearly 800 illegal aliens during a four-day operation this week. The round-up came as part of a multi-agency immigration enforcement crackdown, ICE officials stated.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said this is a warning to criminal illegal aliens across the country. “We’re coming for you,” Noem said in a post on social media.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers teamed up with the federal task force as part of “Operation Tidal Wave,” ICE officials reported. The nearly 800 arrests took place during the first four days of the targeted enforcement operation. ICE officials called it a “first-of-its-kind” partnership between state and federal partners.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis posted a comment on social media on Saturday, saying, “Florida is leading the nation in active cooperation with the Trump administration for immigration enforcement and deportation operations.”

Fox News journalist Bill Melugin reported the arrests included a Colombian murders, MS-13 and 18th Street gang members, and a Russian spy wanted by Interpol.

“Operation Tidal Wave” continues.