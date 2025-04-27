Multiple people are dead and dozens left injured after a driver sent an SUV careering into a crowded street festival in Vancouver late Saturday night.

AP reports the vehicle entered the Canadian street where people were attending a Filipino community festival just after 8 p.m. Friday, the Vancouver Police Department said in a social media post.

“A number of people have been killed and multiple others are injured after a driver drove into a crowd,” police said.

The exact number of dead or injured was not immediately available but early reports suggest the public should prepare for high numbers of casualties.

The driver was taken into custody, police said.

The Lapu Lapu Day festival was being held in a South Vancouver neighbourhood. Video posted on social media showed victims and debris strewn across a long stretch of road, with at least seven people lying immobile on the ground.

A black SUV with a crumpled front section could be seen in still photos from the scene.

“One suspect, one vehicle,” Interim Police Chief Steve Rai told reporters when asked whether police are looking for anyone else, the BBC reports.

Rai was asked whether the apprehended 30-year-old suspect has a criminal record.

“It would be inappropriate for me to get into those kind of details at this point,” Rai said, adding it would be “unfair” to make comments on whether the suspect was on bail.

He insisted the focus remains on the victims and their families.

More to come…