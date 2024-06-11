Barrasso: ‘We Have a Lawless President’

During Tuesday’s broadcast of “Morning with Maria” on the Fox Business Network, Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) declared President Joe Biden to be a “lawless president” when asked about the U.S. Senate’s inability to resolve the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.

“[V]iewers are also upset with you and your colleagues that you have been unable to secure the border,” host Maria Bartiromo said. “Why not?”

“Because we have a lawless president,” Barrasso replied. “There is no new law that passed from the time that – that President Trump left office till the time the Joe Biden came in, except Joe Biden came out with 94 executive orders. This is a cumulative problem — 10 million illegal immigrants in here.”

“[We] tried to impeach the House did impeach the Secretary of Homeland Security, for absolutely abusing the laws of this nation,” he continued. “And the Democrats blocked it. They will do with the power they have as the majority in the Senate, and in the White House with Joe Biden, do everything they can to keep this basically flood of illegal immigrants, this invasion of illegal immigrants coming into the country.”

“The American people see it,” Barrasso added. “They’re disgusted with it. Their lives are being impacted. The drugs are killing people, children in our communities, this has to stop and the only place it can stop is at the ballot box. No law being passed in Congress is going to make Joe Biden or the Democrats change their bad behavior.”

