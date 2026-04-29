An illegal alien, described in the media as a “Green Bay man,” is accused of viciously attacking his ex-girlfriend and a man with a machete in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

David Joel Herrera-Garcia, an illegal alien from Nicaragua, has been arrested by the Green Bay Police Department and charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault, as well as armed burglary.

Police allege that on April 20, Herrera-Garcia entered his ex-girlfriend’s residence and began beating her before stabbing her with a machete. A man who was present at the residence was also allegedly attacked by Herrera-Garcia and stabbed with the machete.

The woman suffered head injuries and lacerations on her neck and hands. The man suffered stab wounds on his shoulder, forearm, and shin. The woman identified Herrera-Garcia as the attacker to police, leading to his arrest.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has now lodged a detainer against Herrera-Garcia, asking the Brown County Jail to notify them should the illegal alien be released from custody at any time.

“Yet again, legacy media has gone to bat for a vicious criminal illegal alien allowed by the Biden administration to roam our streets and prey upon innocent people,” the Department of Homeland Security’s Lauren Bis said in response to corporate outlets referring to Herrera-Garcia as a “Green Bay man.”

“This is not a ‘Green Bay man.’ This is a criminal illegal alien from Nicaragua who barbarically attacked two people with a machete,” Bis said. “The Biden administration marked this criminal illegal alien as a non-enforcement priority. Under President Trump’s leadership, ICE lodged an arrest detainer with our local authorities to ensure this monster is never released back into our communities.”

Herrera-Garcia was issued a final deportation order in 2022 when he skipped out on immigration hearings. In early January 2025, still under the Biden administration, ICE agents were ordered to use prosecutorial discretion and refused to arrest Herrera-Garcia after he was caught driving without a license.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.