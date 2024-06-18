Biden Campaign Co-Chair: Biden Got Companies to Reduce Prices Because They’re Not Going Up As Fast

On Monday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Biden Campaign Co-Chair Mitch Landrieu argued that while prices are still too high, President Joe Biden has been “taking it to big, corporate America to reduce their prices because inflation has come down from 9% to 3%.”

Landrieu said, “[P]rices are still too high. And that is why the President is really working hard to fight corporations, to really make sure that we bring down costs for prescription drugs, and to do the work that is necessary to give every American a little bit of breathing room. That is a message that we have to take to the American people and we’re not going to stop talking about how well America is doing in this particular time. I don’t know why Donald Trump keeps tearing down America. Everything he says about this country would make you believe that we’re going through a hellhole. All you need to do is travel around this country and see the unbelievable things that are going on. That’s not to say that we don’t have problems and we have challenges.”

Later, he added, “We have the receipts. 15.5 million jobs, 56,000 projects going on, an economy that’s stronger than any other economy in the world, and taking it to big, corporate America to reduce their prices because inflation has come down from 9% to 3%.”

