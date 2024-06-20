Whoopi Goldberg on Fauci: ‘One of the Classiest People I’ve Ever Watched’

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said Thursday on ABC’s “The View” that former White House chief medical advisor Anthony Fauci is “one of the classiest people.”

Goldberg said, “In his new memoir, “On Call: A Doctor’s Journey in Public Service” Dr. Anthony Fauci takes you through his 54 years with the National Institute of Health, taking on terrifying global hazards like the AIDS crisis and being an authority we could trust in D.C. amid the chaos of COVID.”

She continued, “Thank you for coming on the show and for everything, everything you’ve done from the very beginning. It’s extraordinary. And you’re no worse for wear. You look good.”

She added, “They say empathy has guided you as a physician and a public servant but there’s also a Latin phrase that has consistently come up for you and I’d love you to share it and tell everybody what it means.”

Fauci said, “Well, when I was getting my education in high school, Latin and Greek was an important part of our classical training. It was actually at Regis High School, a few blocks from here was Regis High School. And one of the things that they mentioned to us when things got down and you felt that the world was caving in on you, was ‘illegitimi non carborundum,’ which means don’t let the bastards grind you down. And boy, does that hold true.”

Goldberg said, “Well, you know, look, you are probably one of the classiest people I’ve ever watched move around in Washington, D.C. And so you know, I just want to raise my dreads to you. But I don’t want to take up too much time.”

