All suspects are in custody after a Tuesday evening shooting in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, left three dead and three wounded.

WTOP reported 911 calls regarding the incident came in around 5:30 p.m. Spotsylvania Sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene to find multiple shooting victims, and later ascertained they were on the scene of an ” “illegal gun sale/robbery.”

CBS News noted three people were pronounced dead at the scene and three others were wounded.

On Wednesday morning, Spotsylvania Sheriff Roger L. Smith posted to Facebook, “In connection with the Olde Greenwich incident, all suspects are in custody and there is no threat to public safety.”

WTOP observed “four teenagers” have been arrested in connection with the shooting, adding “at least one of the suspects who is 16 years old.”

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office stresses there is “no threat to public safety,” according to the New York Times.

