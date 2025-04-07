MSNBC’s Glaude: Trump Voters Chose Destroying the Country over Electing a Black Woman

Monday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” Princeton University professor and network contributor Eddie Glaude, Jr. said he believed people voted for President Donald Trump because they did not want to elect a black woman.

Glaude said, “I don’t know what it’s going to take for the American people, for 78 million Americans to deal with what motivated them to make the choice to elect this man again, to make the choice will allow these people to undermine every fundamental assumption we have.”

He continued, “The choice that they’ve made, we have to just be honest, is to literally throw the republican to the trash bin.”

Glaude added, “We chose a felon who is more interested in loyalty, who’s more interested in retribution, who’s more interested in grift than in democracy. And we chose a felon because we didn’t want to elect a black woman. So to read that, to actually explicate that is to say we would rather destroy the republic than for that to have happened.”

He concluded, “There’s this sense, this tragic dimension of the American project where the extension of basic democratic principles, the idea that dignity and standing should be accorded to anyone, no matter their gender, no matter where they’re from, no matter their color. That has been challenged because some people believe that by definition, they ought to be superior to others, and that the country should be organized in such a way to ensure that fact.”

