Carville: ‘This Economy Is Not That Good for Young Americans’

While discussing polling data among college students, Carville said, “President Biden has not done as well with younger voters as he should be. He’s doing a little better with older voters. And the truth of the matter is, this economy is not that good for young Americans, we’ve got people in college. College is very expensive. Mortgages are very expensive. They see themselves in a kind of a tight spot here. … I’ll just point out that…there’s a whole slew of people out there that are under 30 and not in college.”

He added, “The foreign policy, the issues with Palestine just don’t resonate with under 30 voters. It does with some at Columbia and UCLA. But not much after that.”

Later, Carville added that Biden should use his debate with 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump next week as an opportunity to tout passing the infrastructure bill.

