Sanders on Private Jet Use During Fighting Oligarchy Tour: Can’t Wait in Line at Airport, I’ll Keep Using Private Jets

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) defended spending large sums of money on private jets during The Fighting Oligarchy Tour and other times by saying that “You run a campaign and do you three or four or five rallies in a week,” private jet travel is the only way to travel, and “you think I’m going to be sitting on a waiting line at United waiting while 30,000 people are waiting?” And he’ll keep using private jets.

Host Bret Baier asked, [relevant exchange begins around 9:40] “Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), she said you shouldn’t be using oligarch, it’s over people’s head. You’ve gotten criticized from other people, the Free Beacon says, Bernie Sanders spent 221,000 on private jets fighting the oligarchy tour paid for by Friends of Bernie Sanders, that you’ve spent millions of dollars in campaign funds on private jet travel over the years. How do you push back on both of those things?”

Sanders responded, “When’s the last time you saw Donald Trump during a campaign mode at National Airport?”

Baier then said, “No, no, no. It doesn’t. But he’s also not fighting the oligarchy.”

Sanders responded, “No. You run a campaign and do you three or four or five rallies in a week, the only way you can get around to talk to 30,000 people, you think I’m going to be sitting on a waiting line at United waiting while 30,000 people are waiting? That’s the only way you can get around. No apologies for that. That’s what campaign travel is about. We’ve done it in the past, we’re going to do it in the future.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett