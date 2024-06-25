Watch: Whoopi Goldberg Spits After Saying Trump’s Name

Tuesday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Whoopi Goldberg spit in disgust after saying the name of former President Donald Trump.

Goldberg has intentionally avoided naming Trump on air for the last eight years.

Goldberg said, “I think it would be remiss of us to not say Joe Biden knows how to do this. He knows how to do this. He’s quite good at this. And, you know, you can’t refute anything with him because he just — when I say him, I mean…

Co-host Joy Behar said, “He rambles. Trump.”

Goldberg said, “Trump. He tends to just…Ugh.” [Spit]

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “But, can I mention one thing? Trump is out there calling –”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “Did you say his name?”

Goldberg said, “I said his name. It was a trick, and it made me do it. I’m just saying that Biden knows what not to do. You can’t refute that man because he just spins and spins and spins. All you can really do is talk about what you do and how you do what you do.”

She added, “All I want to know is what can we expect in the years coming up, because, quite honestly, I can’t take anymore of the BS. I don’t want to take any more of the BS. It’s too easy to prove the lies.”

