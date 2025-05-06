A daycare in Cape Cod closed this week after housing an illegal migrant wanted for child rape in his home country of Brazil.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) confirmed that agents arrested Tiago Lucas in Bourne, Massachusetts last October after learning he had been living at the home daycare of Franciele Nunes. Lucas, allegedly the father of Nunes two children, fled Brazil to escape a nine-year sentence for raping a 13-year-old girl. Nunes had been a licensed home daycare provider for three years until her license expired in March of this year.

Worcester County Sheriff Lew Evangelidis called it “terrifying” that Lucas had been harbored at a home daycare with no oversight.

Sheriff Evangelidis told 25 Investigaters:

The idea that someone has been documented, that a Brazilian national fled the country because they were convicted for rape of a 13-year-old and could come to Massachusetts and not only disappear into the fabric of Massachusetts, but actually be living in a home that was a daycare center for young people. That’s terrifying.

According to Boston 25, the Massachusetts Department of Early Education and Care (EEC) investigated the home five times and found no record of Tiago Lucas living there. State Representative Steven Xiarhos said the investigations were not thorough enough.

“You’ve really got to, I think, go out of your way to make sure each place is as safe as it should be. And that’s with proper background checks, looking around when you visit to see if there’s any signs of anything wrong,” Representative Xiarhos told reporters.

“Our children are innocent. And when they go to a daycare, it’s almost like we’re putting their lives in the hands of others,” Xiarhos added.

The incident has ignited concerns about the adequacy of the state’s oversight of home daycares and the limitations of current background check procedures, particularly concerning individuals with criminal records from outside the U.S. and their presence in licensed childcare settings.

According to Fox News, Massachusetts is “the only state in the country with a Right to Shelter law, which was enacted in 1983 in response to a homelessness crisis in the state and guarantees housing for families and pregnant women without housing. “

“Recently, however, an influx of migrants into the United States, combined with a lack of affordable housing options, has left the state overwhelmed with people seeking such assistance,” added Fox News. “The law has led to the creation of a vast network of migrant shelters that has cost the state upwards of $3 billion in taxpayer dollars since 2021.”

