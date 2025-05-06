Watch Live: Breitbart EIC Alex Marlow with EmpowerU on How the Establishment Media Destroyed Itself

Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow joins EmpowerU on Tuesday, May 6, for a discussion on how the establishment media destroyed its credibility.

“Trust in the ‘alphabet soup’ mainstream media – CBS, ABC, NBC, MSNBC, CNNLOL – is at an all-time low, according to the latest polls. How did we get here?” EmpowerU asks.

And what’s next? “The White House has made room for New Media. Breitbart News and others are regularly in the briefing room and have fresh access to leaders here in the U.S. and around the globe. While readership and viewership in the establishment media is tanking, Breitbart News and others continue to grow. Hear from Alex about the bright days ahead for you, the news consumer,” they note.

In addition to being Editor-in-Chief of Breitbart News, Alex Marlow is the host of The Alex Marlow Show, a daily podcast focusing on news, America-first politics, culture, and values, and Breitbart Confidential, a daily show providing an insiders’ look at our editors’ ahead-of-the-curve thinking and analysis for those who join the Breitbart Fight Club.