Fmr. Biden Spox: Trump ‘Stokes the Worst of White Supremacy’

During the presidential debate coverage on Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” CNN Political Commentator and former Biden White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield stated that 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump “stokes the worst of white supremacy in this country.”

During a discussion on whether Biden has achieved his goal of unifying the country during his first term, said, “[T]he notion that we would blame Joe Biden for putting forward a message about unity, working across the aisle to get significant, bipartisan legislation done, including on infrastructure, including on guns, and suggest that the solution here is to abandon the notion of unity and to say no, in fact, we’re going to go back to Donald Trump, who is all about division, who stokes the worst of white supremacy in this country. … That defies reason.”

