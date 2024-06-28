ABC’s Haines: ‘President Biden Needs to Step Down and Be Replaced’

Sara Haines told her co-hosts Friday on ABC’s “The View” that Joe Biden should drop out of the presidential race after his debate performance.

Haines said, “It was really hard to watch, and it kind of pains me to say this today, but I think President Biden needs to step down and be replaced.”

She continued, “If we want to defeat Donald Trump in November, I absolutely think that. And I think Biden’s team saw it coming. I think that’s why they pushed for an earlier debate so they’d have time to change course if needed but they’ve got to act fast. I would implore those closest with the president to have the very hard conversations they’re going to need to have and not just for political ramifications, for humanity, for his integrity and for his legacy, which I mean, that’s all on the line right now. And Democrats need to stop spinning the age problem. We have sat here and Alyssa has repeatedly brought up that a lot of people are concerned with his age and over and over Democrats have twisted themselves into a pretzel to say, don’t believe your lying eyes. It’s not true.”

She added, “At this table we said, look, Joy is 81. Joy Behar at 81 is not Joe Biden at 81. Let me be clear, if November comes and President Biden and President Trump are on the ticket I will be voting for President Biden because the alternative to is too scary for me but I fear that many people in this country do not feel the same way.”

