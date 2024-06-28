Scarborough on Biden Debate Performance: Trump Will Win Unless There’s a Change

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough said Friday on “Morning Joe” that former President Donald Trump will win in November unless there is a “change” following President Joe Biden’s debate performance.

Scarborough said, “Well. I think I should start by saying, without any apologies, that I love Joe Biden and Jill. And I will gladly debate anybody any time, any place, anywhere over the issue of whether Joe Biden has been the most effective president in passing bipartisan legislation and expanding NATO and responding to the rising threat coming from China by flexing America’s strength, around China by having the strongest economy in the world, bar none.”

He continued, “Donald Trump lied over and over and over and over again, and Joe Biden couldn’t respond to any of those lies. In fact, as The New York Times said, he spent much of the night with his mouth agape and his eyes starting back and forth. He couldn’t fact-check anything Donald Trump said. Not only that, but he missed one layup after another. He couldn’t respond effectively to Donald Trump trying to overthrow American democracy on January 6th. He couldn’t respond effectively to Donald Trump’s continued stream of lies about his own record, and he couldn’t even respond effectively on the issue of abortion, where, for some reason, he darted wildly to the issue of immigration.”

He added, “But the door was open so many times this race should not be close. We’ve been asking, why is this race close? We have no idea why this race is close. We saw last night why this race has been close, and why I fear Donald Trump will be the next president of the United States, unless things change.”

Scarborough concluded, “And last night, he simply was not on the biggest debate stage ever. And I think what surprised me, and what surprised a lot of people very close to Joe Biden, is the fact that this man always rises to the occasion. And last night was was sadly for him and I believe, for Democrats in this country. And again, if you believe what’s at stake in this election is what we believe is at stake. I’ll even use the word tragically, tragically did not rise to the occasion last night.”

