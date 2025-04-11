Beloved ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Eric Dane Announces ALS Diagnosis

“Grey’s Anatomy” and “Euphoria” star Eric Dane has revealed a serious medical diagnosis but plans to keep moving forward in his career.

People reported Thursday that Dane told the outlet he has amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), which the Mayo Clinic describes as a nervous system disease “that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. ALS causes loss of muscle control. The disease gets worse over time.”

The 52-year-old Dane, who shares two children with his wife, Rebecca Gayheart, told the magazine, “I have been diagnosed with ALS. I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter.”

“I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to set of Euphoria next week. I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time,” he added.

Social media users shared their thoughts on his diagnosis, one person calling it, “Heart breaking.”

“Such a devastating disease. My dad just lost one of his close friends to it and it’s just so ugly. Prayers to his family,” another user said, while yet another person commented, “Prayers up for him and his family.”

Video clips show Dane on “Grey’s Anatomy” where his role earned him the title of “McSteamy,” per “Good Morning America”:

The Mayo Clinic’s website shared more information about the disease: ALS is often called Lou Gehrig’s disease after the baseball player who was diagnosed with it. The exact cause of the disease is still not known. A small number of cases are inherited. ALS often begins with muscle twitching and weakness in an arm or leg, trouble swallowing or slurred speech. Eventually ALS affects control of the muscles needed to move, speak, eat, and breathe. There is no cure for this fatal disease.

In February 2024, actor Kenneth Mitchell, known for his roles in Jericho, Captain Marvel, and Star Trek: Discovery, died from complications of ALS, per Breitbart News.