President Donald Trump took a jab at former President Joe Biden when revealing that he took a cognitive test during his physical examination and claimed he “got every answer right.”

While speaking to reporters on Air Force One, Trump said he thought he “did well” on his physical examination. When asked by a reporter if he received “suggestions or advice” on anything he should change, Trump said he received a “little bit,” but that “overall” he felt he is “in very good shape.”

“Little bit, but overall I think I’m in very — I felt I was in very good shape,” Trump said. “Good heart, a good soul — a very good soul. And I took — I wanted to be a little different than Biden. I took a cognitive test, and I don’t know what to tell you other than I got every answer right.”

The revelation from Trump, who is currently 78, comes as the White House revealed in February 2024, that Biden did not receive a cognitive test during his annual physical examination.

Breitbart News previously reported that in February 2023, Biden was declared to be healthy and “fit for duty” after having his annual physical examination.

Special Counsel Robert Hur revealed that while he would not charge Biden “for his handling of classified documents,” in a report, he described the former president as being an “elderly man with a poor memory.”:

The report says the investigation “uncovered evidence that President Biden willfully retained and disclosed classified materials after his vice presidency when he was a private citizen” but does not establish guilt “beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Breitbart News reported that House Republicans are going to “question former White House doctor Kevin O’Connor regarding the alleged cover-up” of Biden’s health.

In January, prior to Trump’s inauguration, then-Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) stated that he and other Democrats did not mislead Americans regarding Biden’s decline in mental acuity.